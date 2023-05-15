Pakistan launches week-long anti-polio campaign to immunise nearly 24m children

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s fight against polio continues, as another anti-polio drive kick-started with a target to vaccinate at least 23.8 million children.
The sub-national polio drive will be carried out from May 15 to 21 in all districts where children under the age of five will receive polio drops. Thousands of trained polio workers are taking part in the campaign who will go door to door in certain districts.
In the country’s most populated Punjab, over two million children will be vaccinated in 12 districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sheikhupura.
At least 0.7 million children will be getting anti-polio drops in Hyderabad and Larkana district in Sindh. In Balochistan, over 1 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.
Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has postponed the anti-polio campaign till next week in the wake of current law and order situation.
Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that is usually spread through contaminated water or food. Invading the nervous system, the disease can cause total paralysis within hours.
The contagious virus thrived in the borderlands between Pakistan and Afghanistan where militants attacked and even killed anti-polio teams.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 15, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.81
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.93
|185.91
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,900 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,900
|PKR 2,650
