Pakistan

CM Maryam Nawaz visits old age homes on Eid, announces to send elderly women on Hajj

Web Desk
06:18 PM | 10 Apr, 2024
maryam nawaz

In a heartwarming gesture of compassion and solidarity, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz celebrated the joyous occasion of Eid by visiting old age homes in Lahore and spending time with the elderly residents and special children.

During her visit, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz joined the children in cutting Eid cakes and distributed sweets and toys among them, spreading smiles and happiness all around.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz also visited an old age home where she announced arrangements to send elderly women on the sacred journey of Hajj. This initiative aims to fulfill the lifelong dream of elderly women to perform the pilgrimage to the holy land of Makkah.

Pakistani celebrities impress fans with Eidul Fitr looks on Day 1

The visit to the old age homes and the announcement of facilitating elderly women for Hajj reflects the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare and happiness of all segments of society, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's compassionate actions on Eid have been widely praised, with many commending her efforts to bring joy and comfort to the lives of the less fortunate members of society.

Moreover, in a notable display of solidarity and inclusivity, Prison Inspector General of Police Farooq Nazir personally joined prisoners and staff members at the District Jail in Lahore to offer Eid prayers. This gesture emphasized the importance of compassion and unity during this auspicious occasion.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Prisons Department, prisoners were treated to a special Eid feast, consisting of vermicelli, meat, and pulao. Moreover, thanks to the generous contributions of philanthropists, underprivileged inmates, including women and juveniles, received new clothing and various gifts, bringing joy to their hearts within the prison walls.

Furthermore, the spokesperson mentioned that throughout the day, prisoners had the opportunity to meet with their families, fostering connections and providing moments of solace. Relatives were also permitted to provide food and approved items to their incarcerated loved ones.

In recognition of the dedicated service of the officers on duty, Inspector General Farooq Nazir announced a reward of Rs3,000 per person for those stationed at the watchtower, acknowledging their commitment to maintaining security and order within the prisons.

The initiatives undertaken by the Punjab Prisons Department not only reflect the spirit of Eidul Fitr but also highlight the importance of empathy and compassion towards all members of society, including those who are incarcerated. These efforts contribute to fostering a sense of belonging and dignity among prisoners, ultimately promoting rehabilitation and societal reintegration.

Pakistan Army chief celebrates Eid with troops in North Waziristan

