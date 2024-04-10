Search

Babar Azam shares heartwarming Eid celebrations with fans

Web Desk
07:32 PM | 10 Apr, 2024
Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, has extended warm Eid greetings to his fans by sharing special moments from his celebrations on social media.

Following the Eid prayers, reports suggest that Captain Babar Azam visited his ancestral home in Lahore's Firdous Market area, where he immersed himself in the joyous festivities alongside his brothers and friends. Capturing the essence of the occasion, Babar ascended to the roof of his house, capturing stunning photographs that he later shared with his adoring fans online.

Babar Azam's deep-rooted connection to his native house shines through on every Eid, as he takes the time to reconnect with his familial ties and reminisce about cherished memories with his family and neighbors.

During his visit, Babar received heartfelt wishes and congratulations from his neighbors, who were overjoyed to celebrate Eid alongside their beloved cricketing icon. Taking advantage of the festive atmosphere, Babar also took the opportunity to meet with close neighbors, further strengthening the bonds within his community.

The release of these special Eid photos by Babar Azam has brought immense joy to his fans, who eagerly await his updates and revel in the moments of celebration shared by their favorite cricketer. Babar's gesture not only reflects his love for his roots but also underscores his humility and deep connection to his cultural heritage.

Babar Azam has simply excelled in the race for his exceptional and splendid batting technique and classic display. For the last one decade, he arose himself as the finest batsman Pakistan ever produced and leading batsman at international level. He emerged as glittering star with his meritorious commitment, professional flair and self-belief.

In September 2021, Babar was named as the captain of Pakistan's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. During the tournament he regained his position as the number one T20I batsman in the rankings. Babar has broken the record of most fifties (4) and runs (303) in a T20 World Cup edition.

