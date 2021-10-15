Pakistan's High Performance Coaching head Grant Bradburn steps down

LAHORE – Pakistan’s Head of High Performance Coaching and former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn has stepped down from his post to pursue new opportunities, ending a three-year stint in the country, the PCB announced on Friday.

During his three years in Pakistan, the former New Zealand Test spinner served Pakistan cricket as national side’s fielding coach from September 2018 to June 2020, before taking on the development of coaching responsibilities. He remained a popular figure within the cricket fraternity and is regarded highly by players, coaches and colleagues.

Grant Bradburn said: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve Pakistan, providing challenge and support, to drive the players, coaches and teams forward. I will leave PCB grateful for the wonderful opportunities and the experiences I have gained.

“As a foreigner, I felt welcomed and valued by my present and former PCB colleagues, players, officials and the Pakistan public. I have always felt safe here, loved exploring this wonderful country and made many lifetime friends.

“My wife Maree and three children have also sacrificed a lot in allowing me to serve Pakistan cricket. Covid-19 regulations made it challenging for them to visit Pakistan and feel the warmth, love and friendship this country offers. It is now time for me to prioritise family and move forward to the next coaching challenge.”

Director High Performance, Nadeem Khan: “Grant served Pakistan cricket with passion and dedication. He was always full of energy and ideas, a number of which he implemented following the restructuring of the National High Performance Centre. I thank Grant for his contributions to Pakistan cricket and wish him well in his future endeavours.”