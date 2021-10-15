Pakistan cricket team off to UAE for T20 World Cup
Web Desk
01:15 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Pakistan cricket team off to UAE for T20 World Cup
LAHORE – The Pakistani T20 World Cup squad, led by skipper Babar Azam, left for Dubai on Friday for the mega cricket event.

The Shaheens flew from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport for the UAE in a chartered plane.

The men in green will stay in quarantine for a day in the UAE.

Pakistan is scheduled to play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20, respectively.

The Pakistani team, along with their family members and support staff were taken to the airport under tight security.

Millions of fans will be eager to witness Pakistan begin their bid for the trophy with a high-octane clash against arch rival India on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The two neighbours will come face-to-face for the first time since their 2019, 50-over World Cup fixture at Manchester, and this will be the sixth time they will compete in the global T20 tournament.

