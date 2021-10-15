Babar Azam birthday: Wishes pour in on social media
12:00 PM | 15 Oct, 2021
Babar Azam birthday: Wishes pour in on social media
Pakistan cricket team skipper and world's number one ranked ODI batsman Babar Azam received love and wishes on his 27th birthday on Friday.

Born on October 15, 1994 in Lahore, Babar Azam made a name for himself as a member of Pakistan's Under-19 cricket squad.

From 80 ODI matches so far, he has scored an impressive 3,985 runs at an average of 56.92, and from 61 T20Is, scored an equally impressive 2,204 runs at an average of 46.89.

Soon, he became a household name in Pakistan when the right-handed batsman scored three consecutive ODI hundreds against the West Indies in the UAE in 2016.

Babar Azam played two Under-19 World Cups in 2010 and 2012, where he finished as Pakistan's top-scoring batsman.

"We didn't have to guide him, he was on his own, but we were supportive all the way," said his cousin, Kamran Akmal, in an earlier interview.

Here's how people took to Twitter to show their adulation for Pakistan's star cricketer.

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi took to Twitter and extended greetings to the captain.

Twitter account Men in Green referred to Azam as the "Artist of Driving the Ball".

