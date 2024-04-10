Shaheen Shah Afridi sends heartfelt Eid wishes to fans

Shaheen Shah Afridi, has showered warm Eidul Fitr greetings upon his fans through a special video message, spreading joy and blessings on this auspicious occasion.

In a heartfelt message, Afridi extended his Eid greetings, expressing, "I wish Eid Mubarak to all Pakistanis, may Allah bring happiness to all of you."

The release of this video message coincides with the national team's preparations for the upcoming series against New Zealand. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently unveiled the national squad for the series, featuring both Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir among the bowlers.

Shaheen Shah Afridi further conveyed his Eid wishes to his fans via his personal Instagram account, accompanied by a couple of pictures from the day's celebrations. In his post, the sportsman penned, "May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. Spread love wherever you go."

Former Cricket Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi is not only celebrated for his on-field prowess but also for his remarkable achievements throughout his career. At just 19 years old, Afridi made history by securing a fifer against the Bangladesh cricket team during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, becoming the youngest cricketer to achieve this feat in a World Cup match. Additionally, he holds the prestigious record for the best bowling figures (8 for 39) by a Pakistani bowler in his debut first-class match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Furthermore, Afridi made waves internationally as the first Pakistani to clinch the Garfield Sobers trophy, showcasing his remarkable talent and dedication to the sport.

Moreover, off the field, Shaheen Shah Afridi's personal life has also been in the limelight. In 2021, he got engaged to Ansha Afridi, the daughter of renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi, followed by their marriage in a private ceremony on 3 February 2023. With his exceptional achievements and personal milestones, Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to inspire cricket enthusiasts worldwide, solidifying his legacy as one of the most successful and decorated cricketers in the world.