Hamas chief's sons, grandchildren among 112 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Eid

Web Desk
10:10 PM | 10 Apr, 2024
Hamas chief's sons, grandchildren among 112 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Eid

On the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr, Gaza was enveloped in sorrow as Israel launched a devastating attack, claiming the lives of prominent Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's three sons and three grandsons. The merciless assault targeted the heart of Gaza, leaving behind a trail of devastation and anguish.

Reports from Arab media sources revealed that Israeli warplanes mercilessly bombed the Shati refugee camp in northwest Gaza, aiming directly at the residence of Ismail Haniyeh. The airstrikes resulted in the tragic loss of life, with Ismail Haniyeh's sons Hazem, Amer, and Mohammad, along with his grandsons, falling victim to the violence.

In a heart-wrenching interview with Al Jazeera, Ismail Haniyeh confirmed the devastating news, expressing his grief and resolve in the face of immense tragedy. He recounted the sacrifices made by his family and the people of Gaza, emphasizing that their blood was no more precious than that of their fellow Palestinians who had laid down their lives for the liberation of their homeland.

Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has extended condolences to Ismail Haniyeh for the deaths of six family members in the Israeli air raid. Mohammed Abdulsalam, the group's spokesman, emphasized the resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression.

A circulating video, verified by Al Jazeera, depicts the moment Ismail Haniyeh received the news of the tragic loss of his children and grandchildren. Haniyeh, who was visiting wounded Palestinians in a hospital in Doha, Qatar, appeared to offer prayers for their departed souls, reaffirming his commitment to the Palestinian cause.

In response to the attack, Ismail Haniyeh condemned Israel's actions as evidence of its failure on the ground. He reiterated Hamas's unwavering stance in ongoing ceasefire talks, emphasizing that the loss of his family members would not alter the group's demands for a permanent ceasefire and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes.

"The blood of my children is not more valuable than the blood of the children of the Palestinian people," Haniyeh declared defiantly. "All the martyrs of Palestine are my children."

The international community has condemned Israel's indiscriminate violence against civilians, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding conflict. However, as the death toll rises and families mourn their loved ones, the urgency for decisive action and accountability grows ever more pressing.

As the world witnesses yet another tragic chapter unfold in the ongoing saga of Gaza, the resilience of its people stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of hope in the face of adversity. As they mourn their fallen heroes and continue to endure the horrors of war, the people of Gaza cling to the promise of a brighter tomorrow, where peace and justice prevail over violence and oppression.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

10:10 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Hamas chief's sons, grandchildren among 112 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Eid

