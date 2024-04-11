Imran Khan tenderly hugs Bushra Bibi, kisses her forehead during Eid meeting in Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi held a meeting in Adiala Jail on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The meeting was arranged by the jail authorities in light of an order issued by a court.

Khan, who has been detained in Adiala Jail for months in multiple cases, was shifted to the conference room for holding a meeting withe his spouse.

Reports said during the one-hour long meeting the former prime minister tenderly hugged his wife and kisses her forehead.

Imran Khan had donned new Kurta on the first day of the Eid when the meeting was held.

The husband-wife duo inquired about each other's health, exchanged views on political situation and their cases.