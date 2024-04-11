Romance in the air for Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on Eid

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik has spread romance in the air with his latest photos with wife Sana Javed on the eve of Eidul Fitr.

Malik shared photos on Instagram while wishing Eid Mubarak to all the fans. The duo can be seen perfectly exuding couple goals in the photos in black and white.

The cricketer donned black Shalwar Qameez while Sana put on white Saree to make perfect combination.

Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik announced their marriage on January 20, 2024. The two posted pictures of their wedding on their social media accounts an even drew ire from internet users.

This is Malik's third while Javed's second marriage. His first marriage was with Ayesha Siddiqui, leading to a divorce in 2010, after which he tied the knot with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza with whom he has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The former couple got married in 2010.