Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shares rare moments of 2022 in pictures

Web Desk 11:45 PM | 30 Dec, 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, some prominent figures took a quick trip down the memory lane and documented their precious moments.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari looked back at some of her sweet memories from the last year and gave her followers a rare look at 2022's best moments in pictures.

The eldest daughter of the former president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, posted a series of memorable moments from 2022 on her Instagram, with her year in review featuring sweet moments with her husband, kids and family.

Bakhtawar is the first granddaughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and the daughter of the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan, Benazir Bhutto. She is an educationist, philanthropist and social worker.

Bakhtawar Bhutto tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry, the son of a US-based businessman, in January 2021.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's firstborn turns one

