Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's firstborn turns one

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani political leader Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari as her firstborn child, Mir Hakim, turned one year old.

The 32-year-old couldn't contain her happiness and shared a picture of her princely-looking son on Instagram with a heartfelt and lengthy note to celebrate her son's first birthday.

Bhutto Zardari who recently gave birth to another son, Mir Sijjawal, was ecstatic to share the news of her firstborn's big day.

Zardari- Bhutto captioned the post, "#HappyBirthday to our biggest little blessing from God. Our First born, Hakim, who brought us the honour of calling ourselves parents. It is has been the greatest joy watching you grow so much in the last 12 months - from seeing you crawl to hearing you say Mama & Dada. We love you so much and we pray you conquer every challenge by constantly reminding yourself of your blessings no matter what hardship you are faced with.

The mother of two added, We look forward to teaching you so much including the importance of giving back. In your name your parents have donated aid to those who currently need it the most in #Pakistan. We look forward to watching you grow into the next role in your life - that of a big brother. May Allah protect you from every harm and evil."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari (@bakhtawarbz)

For the unversed, Bhutto-Zardari and her Dubai-based businessman husband, Mahmood Choudhry, announced their engagement on November 27, 2020, and tied the knot in early 2021. The couple welcomed Hakim last year on October 10, and Sijawal this year on October 5.