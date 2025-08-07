Deadly Blast hits police patrol in Waziristan; three killed, several injured

WANA – At least three people were killed and 14 others injured in a bomb blast targeting a police patrol van in the Rustom Bazar area of Wana, located in South Waziristan.

The deceased were civilians who were in the area at the time of the explosion. The injured include a police officer, and several victims are reported to be in critical condition.

Police officials confirmed that the blast was aimed at the patrolling law enforcement vehicle. Emergency responders immediately rushed the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana, where they are receiving medical treatment.

After the blast, local cops and Frontier Constabulary (FC) swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to locate the perpetrators.

Early findings from security agencies suggest that the explosive device may have been remotely detonated or was an improvised explosive device (IED). Officials stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact nature and origin of the blast.

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region, despite efforts by authorities to maintain stability.