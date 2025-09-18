Latest

Pakistan’s Current Account Deficit hits $245 Million in August 2025

By Staff Reporter
4:11 pm | Sep 18, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s current account witnessed deficit of $245 million in August 2025, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported as shortfall follows the revised deficit of $379 million in July and is higher than the $82 million deficit recorded in August 2024.

In first two months of FY26, the current account gap stood at $624 million, up from $430 million during the same period last year. The SBP data showed goods exports of $2.51 billion against imports of $4.98 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.48 billion.

Services exports were $671 million, while imports totaled $1,108 million, leaving a services trade deficit of $437 million.

Workers’ remittances which are key support for country’s external account, stood at $3.14 billion in August, slightly lower than July’s $3.21 billion. Economists warned that sustaining improvements in the current account will depend on steady remittance inflows, stable exports, and controlled imports.

