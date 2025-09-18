Gold holds firm at Rs388,600; Silver rises to Rs4,418

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday, with price per tola holding at Rs388,600.

As per Saraffa Association shows cost of 10 grams of gold also stayed unchanged at Rs333,161. International gold rates were steady at $3,668 per ounce, with a $20 premium.

Dates Price 16-Sept-25 Rs391,000 15-Sept-25 Rs386,300 13-Sept-25 Rs386,300 12-Sept-25 Rs386,500 11-Sept-25 Rs384,000 10-Sept-25 Rs388,100 9-Sept-25 Rs388,100

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices saw a modest increase of Rs31 per tola, reaching Rs4,418.