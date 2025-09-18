Gold holds firm at Rs388,600; Silver rises to Rs4,418

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday, with price per tola holding at Rs388,600.
As per Saraffa Association shows cost of 10 grams of gold also stayed unchanged at Rs333,161. International gold rates were steady at $3,668 per ounce, with a $20 premium.
|Dates
|Price
|16-Sept-25
|Rs391,000
|15-Sept-25
|Rs386,300
|13-Sept-25
|Rs386,300
|12-Sept-25
|Rs386,500
|11-Sept-25
|Rs384,000
|10-Sept-25
|Rs388,100
|9-Sept-25
|Rs388,100
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver prices saw a modest increase of Rs31 per tola, reaching Rs4,418.