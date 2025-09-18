Latest

Gold holds firm at Rs388,600; Silver rises to Rs4,418

By Staff Reporter
4:48 pm | Sep 18, 2025
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday, with price per tola holding at Rs388,600.

As per Saraffa Association shows cost of 10 grams of gold also stayed unchanged at Rs333,161. International gold rates were steady at $3,668 per ounce, with a $20 premium.

Dates Price
16-Sept-25 Rs391,000
15-Sept-25 Rs386,300
13-Sept-25 Rs386,300
12-Sept-25 Rs386,500
11-Sept-25 Rs384,000
10-Sept-25 Rs388,100
9-Sept-25 Rs388,100

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices saw a modest increase of Rs31 per tola, reaching Rs4,418.

Staff Reporter

