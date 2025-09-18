Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Updates – 18 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down in with dip in the international market, and price of gold per tola stayed nearly all time high of Rs388,600.

Ten grams is being sold for Rs333,161, down Rs2,058, while Silver prices also fell, decreasing Rs109 per tola to Rs4,387.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Price (per tola) Karachi Rs388,600 Lahore Rs388,600 Islamabad Rs388,600 Peshawar Rs388,600 Quetta Rs388,600 Sialkot Rs388,600 Hyderabad Rs388,600 Faisalabad Rs388,600

The international gold market eased due to a slight rise in the US dollar and profit-taking after bullion hit record highs on Tuesday amid expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,681.23 per ounce, after reaching $3,702.95 earlier in the week.