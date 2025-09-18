Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Updates – 18 September 2025

By News Desk
8:43 am | Sep 18, 2025
Gold Prices Hit Record High as Global Demand Surges

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down in with dip in the international market, and price of gold per tola stayed nearly all time high of Rs388,600.

Ten grams is being sold for Rs333,161, down Rs2,058, while Silver prices also fell, decreasing Rs109 per tola to Rs4,387.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Price (per tola)
Karachi Rs388,600
Lahore Rs388,600
Islamabad Rs388,600
Peshawar Rs388,600
Quetta Rs388,600
Sialkot Rs388,600
Hyderabad Rs388,600
Faisalabad Rs388,600

The international gold market eased due to a slight rise in the US dollar and profit-taking after bullion hit record highs on Tuesday amid expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $3,681.23 per ounce, after reaching $3,702.95 earlier in the week.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now