Four Indian proxy terrorists eliminated in Khuzdar operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed four Indian-sponsored terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on September 17 after receiving information about presence of terrorists.

It said security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were neutralised.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, it said.

ISPR said sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

A day earlier, ISPR said five Indian sponsored terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence based operation in Khuzdar.

Earlier this month, thirty-five terrorists were killed by security forces in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur district. During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty-two Indian sponsored khwarij were killed.

In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, thirteen more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces.

However, during intense fire exchange, twelve brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.