All 3 million applications for new gas connection cancelled; here’s why

ISLAMABAD – The federal government of Pakistan has imposed a permanent ban on new residential gas connections using domestic gas supplies.

Reports said the Petroleum Division has issued a framework—approved by the federal cabinet—to both Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), formally halting new connections based on locally sourced gas.

As part of this directive, both gas companies have been instructed to cancel over 3 million pending applications for new gas connections.

However, under the new framework, gas connections will still be offered—but only through imported gas, and under a new set of nine conditions.

Consumers opting for this service will face higher tariffs, with imported gas costing 70% more than local gas.

The framework allows gas companies to provide connections to up to 50% of applicants annually, based on urgent connection fees. Those who pay this fee will receive connections within three months.

Additionally, households whose connections have been inactive for over a year will only be eligible for reconnection through imported gas under the new policy.

The government has released new policy guidelines aimed at managing limited energy resources while ensuring transparency and sustainability in gas distribution.