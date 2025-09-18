Latest

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal update – 18 Sept 2025

By News Desk
8:46 am | Sep 18, 2025
KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan showed minor movements, with US dollar, euro, pound sterling, UAE dirham, and Saudi riyal leading trading activity.

US dollar was being bought at Rs282.45 and sold at Rs282.65, while Euro traded at Rs332.6 for buying and Rs337.6 for selling. UK pound sterling remained strong at Rs384.5 (buying) and Rs389.5 (selling).

In the regional currencies, UAE dirham was at Rs77.25/78.25, and the Saudi riyal was at Rs75.4/76.4. Other currencies also showed minor variations.

Australian dollar was at Rs187.1/192.1, the Canadian dollar at Rs203.1/208.1, and Japanese yen at Rs1.9/2. Swiss franc stood at Rs350.41/353.16, while the Chinese yuan traded at Rs39.46/39.86.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.45 282.65
Euro EUR 332.6 337.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 384.5 389.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.1 192.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.4 756.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.1 208.1
China Yuan CNY 39.46 39.86
Danish Krone DKK 44 44.4
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917 926
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.47 67.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.35 166.35
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.97 28.27
Omani Riyal OMR 733.9 741.4
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.5 223.5
Swedish Korona SEK 29.71 30.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.62 8.77
   
