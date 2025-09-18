Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal update – 18 Sept 2025

KARACHI – Foreign exchange market in Pakistan showed minor movements, with US dollar, euro, pound sterling, UAE dirham, and Saudi riyal leading trading activity.

US dollar was being bought at Rs282.45 and sold at Rs282.65, while Euro traded at Rs332.6 for buying and Rs337.6 for selling. UK pound sterling remained strong at Rs384.5 (buying) and Rs389.5 (selling).

In the regional currencies, UAE dirham was at Rs77.25/78.25, and the Saudi riyal was at Rs75.4/76.4. Other currencies also showed minor variations.

Australian dollar was at Rs187.1/192.1, the Canadian dollar at Rs203.1/208.1, and Japanese yen at Rs1.9/2. Swiss franc stood at Rs350.41/353.16, while the Chinese yuan traded at Rs39.46/39.86.