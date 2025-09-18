Key points of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman have signed the “Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement” that marks a new era of bilateral ties.

This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.

Key Points of the Agreement

The agreement has been named SMDA, under which the strategic partnership and defense cooperation between the two brotherly countries will be further strengthened.

This is an important milestone and a revolutionary agreement, whose success is credited to the Field Marshal for playing a key role.

Under this agreement, Pakistan has now become a partner of Saudi Arabia in the protection of the Two Holy Mosques and has earned the distinction of being the first Islamic country to defend the sacred sites.

According to the agreement, Pakistan will stand alongside Saudi Arabia in the defense of the holy sites, and both countries will respond with full force.

In the context of current and anticipated threats and challenges, this agreement will enhance defense, and increase the preparedness and integration of the defense capabilities of both countries so that any threat to the security and regional integrity of the two countries can be effectively countered.

As per the clauses of this agreement, any external armed attack on either country will be considered an attack on both countries, and in the event of aggression, both countries will jointly respond forcefully to the enemy.

Under the agreement, in case of joint defense, both countries will view any threat together and the strength of one country will be used for the other.

The statement said that the signing of the agreement confirms the deep bilateral relations and security cooperation between the two countries, which has been demonstrated over the past several decades through joint military training, multilateral exercises, and defense industrial cooperation.

This agreement also serves the joint objectives of promoting peace and strengthening regional and global security. It will benefit both countries in terms of security, economy, and diplomacy.