Birthday of Islamic caliph Ali Ibn Abi Talib tomorrow
Web Desk
10:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Birthday of Islamic caliph Ali Ibn Abi Talib tomorrow
Share

LAHORE – Birthday of the fourth caliph of Islam, Ali Ibn Abi Talib (RA) will be celebrated on Friday with religious zeal and fervour.

Ali, who was the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH), was born on the thirteenth day in the Islamic month of Rajab in 599 AD in Makkah, one of the holiest places in Islam. However, as per another reference, he was born in the year 601.

He was born to Abu Talib ibn Abd al-Muttalib (then Kaaba custodian and a sheikh of the Banu Hashim tribe) and Fatimah bint Asad.

Ali spent his early days with the Prophet and took part in all the battles. Subsequently, he migrated to Madina and married Fatima, the youngest daughter of the Prophet Muhammed.

He was one of the closest followers of the Prophet. And hence, he was chosen as one of the writers to pen the Holy Quran's text.

The commander of the faithful ruled the Caliphate from 656 to 661 until his assassination while offering prayers at the Great Mosque of Kufa on 21st of Ramzan.

Muslims offer prayers, attend get-togethers, praise Ali for his selfless contributions and even organise a feast on birthday of the victor of renowned Khyber battle.

He is equally revered among all sects of Islam and even other faiths.

More From This Category
Pakistan’s NSA rejects claims of back-channel ...
11:17 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Pakistan to remain on FATF's grey list till June ...
09:44 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Shots fired to kill dog take man's life in ...
09:11 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
PAF releases promo of new song to honour heroes ...
08:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
Pakistan Army chief offers Iraq cooperation in ...
07:32 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
US hands over IT wall to strengthen Punjab ...
07:14 PM | 25 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi – A gripping plot about social evils
09:42 PM | 25 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr