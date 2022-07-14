Bakhtawar Bhutto says media 'exaggerating' Karachi situation

Noor Fatima
09:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2022
Bakhtawar Bhutto says media 'exaggerating' Karachi situation
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the sister of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, has come out in support of the Sindh provincial government led by the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) after rain wreaked havoc in the port city.

The PPP came under fire for its alleged mismanagement and ignorance in Karachi, but said it prepared itself for the catastrophe "as much as humanly possible".

Keeping in view the situation in Karachi, Bakhtawar said on Twitter that most developed cities have been flooded for years. She said that climate change resulted in unprecedented rainfall.

Bakhtawar stated that the Sindh government prepared itself beforehand and cleared hundreds of storm drains, adding that the "rest is purposefully misleading and ignorant politics. She tweeted:

"Karachi is no exception and just broke its own record (more accurate to say floods). The PPP's Sindh government was on-site 24/7 (rain needs to stop before clearing)," she added.

Bakhtawar compared the Sindh government to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's and Balochistan's, claiming that "KP drowned yet not in headlines. Also Balochistan. Compare where their CMs and ministers were in the last 24 hours vs Karachi."

So far, the PPP government has successfully managed to dodge any criticism, entirely blaming the natural factors for its incompetency.

