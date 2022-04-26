Bakhtawar Bhutto terms Dua Zehra’s Nikkah 'coerced and manipulated'

The Dua Zehra case seems to have plunged the entire nation into a debate. Many celebrities and prominent figures have weighed in and shared their viewpoints online.

Now, late Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari has shared her stance on the entire fiasco and she censured the viral picture of the nikkah of Dua Zehra.

Taking to Twitter, the elder sister of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zarda said that the nikkah is illegal as Dua is underage. She expressed disgust over people blaming the young girl.

"This is not legal as she is underage (14) so obviously coerced and manipulated. There is zero consent at 14 and it is revolting to see so many people blame a child," she wrote.

"The man should be charged with kidnapping & the maulvi should be arrested for signing off on child marriage," she wrote.

As for the case, Dua claimed that she had married of her own free will in a court. The teenager further stated that she left Karachi at her will and was not kidnapped, adding that she wishes to live with her husband and does not want to return to her family.

The police confirmed that the teenager and her reported husband Zaheer Ahmed are currently at the District Police Office (DPO) in Okara. According to reports, Dua is being shifted to Lahore and the Karachi police have been informed about the development.