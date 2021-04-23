Queen Elizabeth II shares a thankful note on 95th birthday

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 95th birthday, six years after she became the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

Releasing a rare heartfelt message on her birthday, the British monarch thanked her well-wishers for their kind messages of support.

Marking her 95th birthday, the Queen penned a note of gratitude thanking the people from all over the globe who have paid their respects to the late Prince Philip and acknowledging the "period of great sadness" the family is currently in.

“I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate. While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Further, she wrote, “My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh "passed away peacefully" at Windsor Castle on 9 April aged 99. The family gathered to bid farewell at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle over the weekend for the ceremonial funeral.