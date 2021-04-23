Shehbaz Sharif released on bail

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was released from the jail on Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar deposited surety bonds in the accountability court after the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued the former Punjab chief minister’s bail order.

After reviewing the bonds deposited by Sharif, the LHC issued his release orders after which the PML-N president was allowed to leave prison. A small number of workers had gathered outside the prison to welcome the PML-N president.

NAB had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in September 2020 after a bail plea he had filed was turned down and the interim bail was cancelled by the LHC.

The arrest was made in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case filed by NAB earlier.