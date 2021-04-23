Shehbaz Sharif released on bail
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was released from the jail on Friday.
Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar deposited surety bonds in the accountability court after the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued the former Punjab chief minister’s bail order.
After reviewing the bonds deposited by Sharif, the LHC issued his release orders after which the PML-N president was allowed to leave prison. A small number of workers had gathered outside the prison to welcome the PML-N president.
NAB had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in September 2020 after a bail plea he had filed was turned down and the interim bail was cancelled by the LHC.
The arrest was made in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case filed by NAB earlier.
LHC accepts bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif 12:50 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday granted bail to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond ...
- IHC rejects plea seeking cancellation of O/A level exams06:08 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
-
- PAKvZIM: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 19 runs in second T20I05:19 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Shehbaz Sharif released on bail04:05 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Actress Sumbul Shahid in critical condition after contracting Covid-1910:01 AM | 23 Apr, 2021
- Trailer of Salman Khan's new film Radhe is out now (Watch)08:39 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021