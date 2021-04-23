Shehbaz Sharif released on bail
Web Desk
04:05 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif released on bail
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was released from the jail on Friday.

Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar deposited surety bonds in the accountability court after the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued the former Punjab chief minister’s bail order.

After reviewing the bonds deposited by Sharif, the LHC issued his release orders after which the PML-N president was allowed to leave prison. A small number of workers had gathered outside the prison to welcome the PML-N president.

NAB had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in September 2020 after a bail plea he had filed was turned down and the interim bail was cancelled by the LHC.

The arrest was made in a money-laundering and assets beyond means case filed by NAB earlier.

LHC accepts bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif 12:50 PM | 22 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday granted bail to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond ...

More From This Category
PM Imran inaugurates Kohsar University in Murree
05:20 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
No lockdown in Pakistan: PM Imran urges people to ...
03:05 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Accountability court orders auction of Nawaz ...
02:07 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
IHC rejects plea seeking cancellation of O/A ...
06:08 PM | 23 Apr, 2021
Pakistan grants exploration licences for six oil, ...
11:46 AM | 23 Apr, 2021
Canada bans flights from Pakistan, India amid ...
10:25 AM | 23 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Mufti opens up about her meeting with PM Imran Khan
01:36 PM | 23 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr