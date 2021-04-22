LHC accepts bail petition of Shahbaz Sharif
12:50 PM | 22 Apr, 2021
LHC accepts bail petition of Shahbaz Sharif
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday granted bail to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case.

Earlier, the release of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has been halted amid conflict between two bench members.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

