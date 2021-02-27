PMLN's Hamza Shehbaz Sharif released from Lahore jail after 20 months
Share
LAHORE – Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been released from jail after spending 20 months in jail.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz arrived outside Kot Lakhpat Jail to receive her cousin and fellow party leader.
Strict security arrangements were made to welcome the PML-N leader from Kot Lakhpat Jail and bring him back to his residence in a rally.
جبری قید سے رہائی کے بعد حمزہ شہباز شریف کا والہانہ استقبال https://t.co/W2A8zbyNbO— PML(N) (@pmln_org) February 27, 2021
Maryam Nawaz also shared the latest photo with Hamza Shahbaz. She captioned the post with 'Shukar Alhamdulilah'.
شکر الحمدُللّہ ! pic.twitter.com/4Dxg6NVUAc— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 27, 2021
Maryam Nawaz while speaking to the media paid tribute to Hamza Shehbaz and said that the son of former CM Punjab faced politically motivated cases bravely. Hamza is a worker of the party just like me.
The daughter of PML-N supremo slammed the government for its autocratic moves against the opposition parties.
Speaking about the Senate polls, she said that ruling party lawmakers are not ready to vote for their party candidate in upcoming elections of the upper house. She further added that things might not come to the opposition's long march and ruled out that there is any chance for Imran Khan to come back in power if he is sent packing.
LHC orders release of Hamza Shahbaz in money ... 02:12 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday directed to release Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader ...
She also lambasted the government about Daska by-elections. The government is now fleeing from re-election as their rigging has been exposed, she added.
- Pakistani forces fully capable to give a befitting response to any ...04:37 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Malala Yousafzai and Mia Khalifa are besties!04:21 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- 'Sadaa-e-Pakistan' – PAF releases special song on second Operation ...04:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PSL 2021, Match 8 – Multan Sultans set 196-run target for Karachi ...03:55 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PMLN's Hamza Shehbaz Sharif released from Lahore jail after 20 months03:49 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Khel Khel Mein – Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas team up for first time ...02:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers for ...12:58 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Dananeer aka #Pawri girl hit by video leak scandal11:45 AM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021