Malala Yousafzai and Mia Khalifa are besties!
Share
LONDON – Malala Yousafzai, the 23-year-old Pakistani human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner has publicly opened up about a new best friend.
Interestingly, the new best friend of Yousafzai is none other than Lebanese former adult entertainer Mia Khalifa, who remains in limelight these days.
The youngest laureate to receive a Nobel Prize for her impressive achievements in education while celebrating International Mother Language Day on Feb 21 posted a video in which she revealed her multilingual skills.
In the video posted on the video-sharing platform Tiktok, the Oxford graduate introduced herself as a 23-year-old from Swat, Pakistan whose mother tongue is Pashto. She further added that I can speak Urdu, English, and Swahili, a language originating from the coast of East Africa, as well.
The Lebanese-American former PornHub star commented on Malala's video and called her a ‘Queen’. Replying to the comment, Yousafzai called the Mia Khalifa her 'bestie'.
At least 30,000 people have liked Mia Khalifa's comment so far while about 23,000 people have admired Malala's reply.
Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa tweets about Indian ... 04:25 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
NEW DELHI – After pop icon Rihanna, former adult star Mia Khalifa has expressed respect for the agitating ...
- Pakistani forces fully capable to give a befitting response to any ...04:37 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Malala Yousafzai and Mia Khalifa are besties!04:21 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- 'Sadaa-e-Pakistan' – PAF releases special song on second Operation ...04:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PSL 2021, Match 8 – Multan Sultans set 196-run target for Karachi ...03:55 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PMLN's Hamza Shehbaz Sharif released from Lahore jail after 20 months03:49 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- Khel Khel Mein – Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas team up for first time ...02:14 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
- PEMRA issues notice to Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin makers for ...12:58 PM | 27 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021