Malala Yousafzai and Mia Khalifa are besties!

LONDON – Malala Yousafzai, the 23-year-old Pakistani human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner has publicly opened up about a new best friend.

Interestingly, the new best friend of Yousafzai is none other than Lebanese former adult entertainer Mia Khalifa, who remains in limelight these days.

The youngest laureate to receive a Nobel Prize for her impressive achievements in education while celebrating International Mother Language Day on Feb 21 posted a video in which she revealed her multilingual skills.

In the video posted on the video-sharing platform Tiktok, the Oxford graduate introduced herself as a 23-year-old from Swat, Pakistan whose mother tongue is Pashto. She further added that I can speak Urdu, English, and Swahili, a language originating from the coast of East Africa, as well.

The Lebanese-American former PornHub star commented on Malala's video and called her a ‘Queen’. Replying to the comment, Yousafzai called the Mia Khalifa her 'bestie'.

At least 30,000 people have liked Mia Khalifa's comment so far while about 23,000 people have admired Malala's reply.