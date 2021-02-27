Bayer’s Berocca joins hands with Quetta Gladiators as official energy partner for HBL PSL 6

KARACHI – Bayer’s leading Consumer Health brand, vitamin, and mineral supplement Berocca, has signed on to become the Official Energy Partner for the Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 6.

A ceremony to mark the partnership was held this month at a local hotel, where members from the leadership teams of the Quetta Gladiators and Bayer Pakistan were present.

Nadeem Omer, the owner of the Quetta Gladiator franchise was happy to announce that 2021 also marked the second year of partnership between Berocca and the Quetta Gladiators.

“We are very pleased to be reuniting with this great brand which has helped boost the energy and fitness of our players. Quetta Gladiators is a star team, constantly on the quest for excellence, and our partnership with Berocca reflects this mindset.

"Energy and fitness are one of our top priorities, and that’s what Berocca stands for. It is a great fit for what we anticipate to be a terrific HBL PSL season ahead. By partnering with brands such as Berocca, we are not only increasing our brand equity but also ensuring that strong and recognisable brands are part of the biggest sports event in Pakistan,” said Nadeem Omer, the owner of the Quetta Gladiators team.

To mark the occasion, Dr Imran Ahmad Khan, CEO and Marketing Director of Bayer Pakistan said, “Bayer Pakistan is really looking forward to the HBL PSL 6 and is proud to be the first life science company in Pakistan investing in the great sport of cricket. Berocca is one of the world's leading vitamin and mineral supplements and the Quetta Gladiators are some of our best athletes – it’s an excellent fit.”

“Bayer’s Consumer Health divisions is going to continue maintaining its focus on supporting sports in Pakistan to promote healthy, active lifestyles among our youth,” added Mirza Khalid NaseemBaig, Country Head of Bayer Pakistan’s Consumer Health division.“This is not only part of our business strategy, but also ties in with Bayer’s global vision ‘Health for All, Hunger for None’.” He added that Beroccareduces tiredness and fatigue by helping improve alertness, concentration, and physical stamina.

Season 6 of the much-awaited HBL PSL is set to start from February 20, 2021, and the Quetta Gladiators are set to play the inaugural match against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium in Karachi.