In a first, ‘Made in Pakistan’ SUVs exported to Kenya

KARACHI – Master Changan Motors Ltd, a joint venture of the Pakistani company with Chinese automaker, has successfully exported first batch of locally manufactured SUV variant Oshan X7 to Kenya.

With the dispatch of the first shipment, it has become the first Pakistan company to export SUVs to the African country. The development comes a year after the company had sent its sample unit to the region.

The maiden export of ‘Made in Pakistan’ SUVs is coincided with the 10th year anniversary of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a multibillion-dollar project that aims at boosting trade between Pakistan and China.

Addressing the export ceremony, which was held in Karachi, Master Changan CEO Danial Malik said the export of ‘Made in Pakistan’ vehicles is completely dependent on the policies introduced by the federal government to promote and incentivise the automotive industry in the country.

Danial Malik also said, “We sincerely thank our government for the auto export policy 2021-2026. However, the auto industry needs the government to create policies that increase volumes locally which in turn will improve economies of scale, support deeper localization, and encourage automakers to improve their global competitiveness”.