Mass grave with 16 bodies found in Kohat, probe launched

NOWSHERA – Police announced on Friday that a mass grave which included 16 bodies was found in Kohat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The bodies were recovered from the mountainous region of BoboKhel that borders the city of Nowshera.

All bodies have been shifted to hospital while a probe has been launched to find the cause of their death.

Local media reported that some labourers had been killed after they were kidnapped in 2011, adding that their bodies were buried in the mountains.

Police launched an operation to recover the bodies after the heirs of the deceased urged the government in this regard.

This is not the first time a mass grave was found in the region as authorities had recovered more than 50 bodies from mass graves in Jowakhi in 2012.