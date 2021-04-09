Mass grave with 16 bodies found in Kohat, probe launched
Share
NOWSHERA – Police announced on Friday that a mass grave which included 16 bodies was found in Kohat city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The bodies were recovered from the mountainous region of BoboKhel that borders the city of Nowshera.
All bodies have been shifted to hospital while a probe has been launched to find the cause of their death.
Local media reported that some labourers had been killed after they were kidnapped in 2011, adding that their bodies were buried in the mountains.
Police launched an operation to recover the bodies after the heirs of the deceased urged the government in this regard.
This is not the first time a mass grave was found in the region as authorities had recovered more than 50 bodies from mass graves in Jowakhi in 2012.
Seven young Kashmiris killed by Indian army in ... 12:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama ...
- FIA seizes 36 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, his family as sugar ...06:37 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan approves emergency use of third Chinese vaccine to stem ...06:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Mass grave with 16 bodies found in Kohat, probe launched05:27 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
-
- Dr Uzman Tariq becomes first ever Pakistani surgeon to top MRCS exam ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Dance video of Resham, Hira Mani at Fawad Chaudhry’s birthday goes ...03:36 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- COVID-19 – Govinda tests negative in just six days (VIDEO)04:05 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Danaeer Mobeen and Ayesha Omar dress up for a 'Pawri' (VIDEO)03:50 PM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021