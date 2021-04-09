Nora Fatehi teaches belly dance moves to Maniesh Paul (VIDEO)

Bollywood dancer and actress Nora Fatehi has won hearts of her fans with a new dance video in which she is teaching dance moves to Indian actor and host Maniesh Paul.

The video is circulating on the social media. In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen teaching dance steps to Maniesh Paul during the Filmfare Awards 2021. The awards ceremony will be aired on night of April 11. Paul can be seen following the dancing queen during the video. He requested the Moroccan dancer to teach him some dance moves.

Nora Fatehi is known for sharing her bold photos and dance videos with her fans on the social media. She produce many hit songs in Bollywood like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Garmi, Kamariya, Nach Meri Rani and many others. She is also called Dilbar girl.