Nora Fatehi set the dance floor on fire at Filmfare Awards 2021
Web Desk
12:54 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Nora Fatehi set the dance floor on fire at Filmfare Awards 2021
Share

Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks.

Turning heads at the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021, Fatehi’s style was on point as she infused old work glamour with her all-natural style statement.

Raising temperature at the lavish awards, the Dilbar star looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on her greatest hits with her panache and effortless grace.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Fatehi has amassed a massive fan following with her peppy persona and amazing dancing skills, making her mark in the B-town successfully.

After wooing everyone with her effortless moves, now the star is leaving the fans awestruck with her wardrobe choices.

Dressed to the nines for the occasion, the 29-year-old donned a striking gold floor-sweeping gown.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.  

Next, she is all set to be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s next film which is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo.

Nora Fatehi’s new leaked dance video in bold ... 07:15 PM | 17 Mar, 2021

A new video of Bollywood's dancer and model Nora Fatehi showing her killer dace moves has gone viral on the social ...

More From This Category
White in the Flag – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy ...
01:47 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Ahmad Ali Butt was caught red-handed twice by wife
01:20 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pervez Musharraf’s granddaughter takes first ...
09:46 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Marvel fan sets new Guinness world record
07:31 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Sheheryar Munawar and Humaima Malick all set to ...
06:01 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
Hania Aamir shares adorable pictures, wishing ...
06:44 PM | 30 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
White in the Flag – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches Pakistan's first digital platform ...
01:47 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr