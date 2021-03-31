Nora Fatehi set the dance floor on fire at Filmfare Awards 2021
Share
Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi is back with her absolutely sizzling dance moves and gorgeous looks.
Turning heads at the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021, Fatehi’s style was on point as she infused old work glamour with her all-natural style statement.
Raising temperature at the lavish awards, the Dilbar star looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on her greatest hits with her panache and effortless grace.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Fatehi has amassed a massive fan following with her peppy persona and amazing dancing skills, making her mark in the B-town successfully.
After wooing everyone with her effortless moves, now the star is leaving the fans awestruck with her wardrobe choices.
Dressed to the nines for the occasion, the 29-year-old donned a striking gold floor-sweeping gown.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Nora was last seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
Next, she is all set to be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s next film which is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo.
Nora Fatehi’s new leaked dance video in bold ... 07:15 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
A new video of Bollywood's dancer and model Nora Fatehi showing her killer dace moves has gone viral on the social ...
- Can you recognise this Pakistani minister from his childhood picture ...02:07 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- White in the Flag – Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches Pakistan's first ...01:47 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Sugar scandal case: FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son Ali Tareen for ...12:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Pervez Musharraf’s granddaughter takes first step in Showbiz09:46 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day08:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021