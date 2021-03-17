Nora Fatehi’s new leaked dance video in bold outfit goes viral

A new video of Bollywood's dancer and model Nora Fatehi showing her killer dace moves has gone viral on the social media platforms, providing a treat to sore eyes.

In the leaked video, Nora can be seen grooving to hit song “Kamariya” during a rehearsal. The 29-year-old looks breathtaking in her bold dance moves.

Nora, who is very active on the social media, never shies of sharing bold video and photos with her fans. She has 23.5 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Nora Fatehi has been seen celebrating one billion views on Dilbar song. She is the first African Arab female artist to hit the one billion mark.