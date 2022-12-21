Saleem Sheikh's daughter Nashmiya ties the knot

KARACHI – Congratulations are in order for Nashmiya Saleem, and Sanaan on their Nikkah.

As their special day was perfect and full of smiles and laughter, several celebrities attended the event to make it more glamorous.

Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari and members of Shaikh family shared pictures on Instagram where the couple looked picture perfect on the occasion.

Nashmiya donning a silver attire with gold jewelery, while Sanaan wore a light colored Sherwani for the event.

Earlier, pictures of their Mayun ceremony surfaced while netizens reacted to their pictures with adorable comments.

Pakistani actor Saleem Sheikh tied the knot with Nosheen Sheikh in the '90s and has three children.