Babar Azam improves Test ranking after latest ICC update

LAHORE – Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam has moved up to the second position in the latest ICC rankings for batsmen after the home series against England.

Lately, England registered a 3-0 Test series win over Pakistan in wake of multiple injuries in the historic series however skipper’s individual performance brings his points to climb the ICC list.

Azam, 28, slammed his eighth Test century in the first game and joined the club of most international centuries among current players.

In recent rankings by the top cricket body, the skipper ranked below Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia's Steve Smith and Travis Head ranked third and the fourth spot while England's Joe Root got fifth place in recent rankings.

Archrival Indian players also climbed after their recent win against Bangladesh.

Earlier this year, Azam dropped to sixth place, from fifth, in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batsmen.