PSL 2024 : Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming, Match 22

Struggling Karachi Kings are set to lock horns with confident Quetta Gladiators today in Pakistan Super League season 9 on Wednesday at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, and the match will commence at 2:00 pm.

PSL 9 action continues in garrison city and fans are excited to see their favorite players in action today.

Currently, Gladiators amassed 9 points from 6 games with a net run rate of 0.313 and hold second spot while Karachi Kings have 4 points from 6 matches with a net run rate of -0.551.

Kings, on the other hand, are struggling as they managed to win only 2 out of 6 matches and currently sitting second last on the points table. To qualify for playoffs, Shan Masood's men need to win all their remaining games and aim for a top 2 finish.

Gladiators have had a good season, currently in second place with a 5-point lead over their nearest rival. Jason Roy has been consistent at the top, scoring 200 runs at an average of 40.00 with two half-centuries.

How to live stream Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Today PSL 2024 Match in Pakistan

The game between Kings and Gladiators will be available on A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. For those who are looking for mobile streaming, the action is available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha.

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Today PSL 2024 Match live Stream on Web