WATCH — Lollywood stars grace Kinza Hashmi's pre-birthday bash

Heartiest and warmest congratulations are in order for Pakistani entertainment industry's gorgeous actress, Kinza Hashmi, as she celebrates her pre-birthday bash.

The acclaimed star, who rose to fame with the 2014 drama serial Adhura Milan, is considered one of the most sought-after faces in the glamour industry — thanks to her illustrious career and impeccable acting skills. Hashmi has etched her name among the promising stars that grace the acting fraternity and garnered many accolades which speak volumes of her grandeur and stardom.

From her par excellence portrayal of a grey character Rushna, in Hum TV's romantic drama Ishq Tamasha (2018) — for which Hashmi bagged a nomination at the Hum Award for Best Actress in a Negative Role — to playing a titular role of Gulzar in ARY Digital's soap Gul-o-Gulzar — for which she received another Best Actress nomination at PISA Awards — Hashmi has come a long way, and isn't looking back at all.

The 26-year-old actress, who will be turning 27 on March 07, enjoys a whopping 9 million followers on the picture-sharing app, Instagram — making her one of the few crème de la crème celebrities with such huge fan following. The Fairab star has a knack for sharing candid moments from her personal life and also for sharing her remarkable achievements on the social media platform with her fans. Her pre-birthday bash, obviously, was no different as Hashmi decided to share a sneak peek reel into her star-studded party.

Stars including Hira Mani, Wahaj Ali, Ali Ansari, Imran Ashraf, Aiman Khan, Saboor Aly, Feroze Khan, Yashma Gill and many more were spotted having a blast.

For her pre-birthday outfit, Hashmi decided to channel inner Barbie by going for a pink and red ruffled body-hugging, bodycon dress and blingy jewelry to add the oomph factor.

“Adding extra sparkle to the days leading up to my birthday!” Hashmi wrote in the caption of the reel.

On the professional front, Hashmi was recently seen in Deewar-e-Shab, Tu Mera Junoon, Tera Yahan Koi Nahin, Uraan, Tum Se Kehna Tha, Mohlat, Azmaish, Dil Awaiz, Wehem, Hook, Mere Ban Jao, and Khushbo Mein Basay Khat including others.