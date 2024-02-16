Is Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi going to star in an Indian production?

Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi and Indian singer-actor Jassie Gill join forces in "Hall Ki Ae?" a cross-border cinematic collaboration that's generating buzz across the subcontinent.
Expect a heartwarming cinematic experience filled with memorable moments. Hashmi, known for her versatility and captivating presence, takes a significant step in her career, while Gill, a celebrated performer, promises to ignite the screen with his magnetic charm. Their undeniable chemistry fuels anticipation for their on-screen collaboration.
Hailing from India, Jassie Gill is a multifaceted talent who has carved his name in both film and music. Celebrated for his soulful singing voice and infectious energy, he's garnered a loyal fanbase with chart-topping hits and successful films to his credit. Gill's charm and charisma are undeniable, evident in his captivating stage presence and heartfelt on-screen performances.
More than just entertainment, "Hall Ki Ae?" embodies the spirit of global connectivity. In an era of increasing division, this project fosters mutual understanding and appreciation between cultures.
The film is scheduled for release on November 15 this year.
On the work front, Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Khushbo Mein Basay Khat costarring Adnan Siddiqui. Meanwhile, Gill was last seen in Panga, Mr and Mrs 420, Dildariyaan and Sargi.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
