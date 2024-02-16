Is Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi going to star in an Indian production?

Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi and Indian singer-actor Jassie Gill join forces in "Hall Ki Ae?" a cross-border cinematic collaboration that's generating buzz across the subcontinent.

Expect a heartwarming cinematic experience filled with memorable moments. Hashmi, known for her versatility and captivating presence, takes a significant step in her career, while Gill, a celebrated performer, promises to ignite the screen with his magnetic charm. Their undeniable chemistry fuels anticipation for their on-screen collaboration.

Hailing from India, Jassie Gill is a multifaceted talent who has carved his name in both film and music. Celebrated for his soulful singing voice and infectious energy, he's garnered a loyal fanbase with chart-topping hits and successful films to his credit. Gill's charm and charisma are undeniable, evident in his captivating stage presence and heartfelt on-screen performances.

More than just entertainment, "Hall Ki Ae?" embodies the spirit of global connectivity. In an era of increasing division, this project fosters mutual understanding and appreciation between cultures.

The film is scheduled for release on November 15 this year.

On the work front, Hashmi is currently wooing the audience with the drama serial Khushbo Mein Basay Khat costarring Adnan Siddiqui. Meanwhile, Gill was last seen in Panga, Mr and Mrs 420, Dildariyaan and Sargi.