Search

ad
Sports

Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United in PSL 9 opener tomorrow

06:07 PM | 16 Feb, 2024
Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United in PSL 9 opener tomorrow
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) is all set to commence on Saturday (tomorrow), when two-time champions Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United feature in the opening match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The first ball of the opening match is expected to be bowled at 8pm PKT. In the double-header, the afternoon match will begin at 2pm, while the first ball of the evening match will be bowled at 7pm. The matches taking place during Ramadan will begin at 9pm.

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will start after a dazzling opening ceremony of the PSL, which will be held at the PCB’s headquarters Gaddafi Stadium. 

The ceremony will kick off at 6:30pm with an array of exciting performances from renowned artist Arif Lohar, Natasha Baig, pop band Noori and the singers of the HBL PSL 9 anthem song Ali Zafar and Aima Baig. 

Fans will also be treated to spectacular fireworks and a mesmerising laser show.

PSL 9 spectacular opening ceremony on Feb 17

Facebook Comments

Sports

06:07 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United in PSL 9 opener tomorrow

04:52 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Mohammad Hafeez says will reveal facts behind Pakistan team’s bad ...

05:47 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

PSL 9 spectacular opening ceremony on Feb 17

04:55 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

04:31 PM | 15 Feb, 2024

No free tickets for PSL 9, says Naqvi

07:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

‘Khul Ke Khel’ – PSL 9 anthem is out now

Sports

04:42 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Babar Azam retains top spot in latest ODI rankings

05:53 PM | 14 Feb, 2024

Security plan finalised as PSL 9 set to begin this week

11:02 AM | 14 Feb, 2024

Rilee Rossouw to lead Quetta Gladiators in PSL 9

Advertisement

Latest

06:07 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United in PSL 9 opener tomorrow

Gold & Silver Rate

01:34 PM | 16 Feb, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs 1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 16 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.5 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.64
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

09:31 AM | 16 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope – February 16, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: