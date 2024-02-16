Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United in PSL 9 opener tomorrow

LAHORE – The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) is all set to commence on Saturday (tomorrow), when two-time champions Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United feature in the opening match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
The first ball of the opening match is expected to be bowled at 8pm PKT. In the double-header, the afternoon match will begin at 2pm, while the first ball of the evening match will be bowled at 7pm. The matches taking place during Ramadan will begin at 9pm.
The match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will start after a dazzling opening ceremony of the PSL, which will be held at the PCB’s headquarters Gaddafi Stadium.
The ceremony will kick off at 6:30pm with an array of exciting performances from renowned artist Arif Lohar, Natasha Baig, pop band Noori and the singers of the HBL PSL 9 anthem song Ali Zafar and Aima Baig.
Fans will also be treated to spectacular fireworks and a mesmerising laser show.
Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 16, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight decrease, with new rates at 74.2.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.5
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.64
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
