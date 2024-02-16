Lahore Qalandars face off Islamabad United in PSL 9 opener tomorrow

LAHORE – The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) is all set to commence on Saturday (tomorrow), when two-time champions Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United feature in the opening match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The first ball of the opening match is expected to be bowled at 8pm PKT. In the double-header, the afternoon match will begin at 2pm, while the first ball of the evening match will be bowled at 7pm. The matches taking place during Ramadan will begin at 9pm.

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will start after a dazzling opening ceremony of the PSL, which will be held at the PCB’s headquarters Gaddafi Stadium.

The ceremony will kick off at 6:30pm with an array of exciting performances from renowned artist Arif Lohar, Natasha Baig, pop band Noori and the singers of the HBL PSL 9 anthem song Ali Zafar and Aima Baig.

Fans will also be treated to spectacular fireworks and a mesmerising laser show.