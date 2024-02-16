PSL 9 live streaming, broadcast details: Where to watch matches in Pakistan

LAHORE – The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) is all set to begin tomorrow (Feb 17) with Lahore Qalandars taking on Islamabad United in the opening match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The first ball of the opening match is expected to be bowled at 8pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) as fans are eagerly waiting for the country's most loved sporting event like never before.

The event will begin with a spectacular opening ceremony which will be held at PCB’s headquarters Gaddafi Stadium. The ceremony will kick off at 630pm with an array of exciting performances from renowned artist Arif Lohar, Natasha Baig, pop band Noori and the singers of the HBL PSL 9 anthem song Ali Zafar and Aima Baig. Fans will also be treated to spectacular fireworks and a mesmerising laser show.

PSL will be broadcast live on A Sports while the PTV Sports and Ten Sports will be covered the event in Pakistan.

Where to watch PSL match live streaming

For live-streaming, Walee Technologies, which has acquired live-streaming rights in the country, has sub-licensed Snack Video, Tapmad, Tamasha, Mayco, and Begin. The cricket fans can watch on their platforms in Pakistan.

Here are the links of live streaming platform:

Tapmad

Tamasha

SnackVideo

MYCO

Begin Watch