Pakistan contingent for Paris Olympics 2024 finalised

LAHORE – An 18-member Pakistani contingent including seven athletes will participate in three games of upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 on July 26.

Authorities are yet to decide between ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and shooting champion Kashmala Tariq to lead the national team in the opening ceremony of the mega event.

Arshad Nadeem and Faiqa Riaz will be participating in games as athletics along with coaches Salman Akbar Butt and Dr. Ali Bajwa.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Kashmala Tariq, and Gulfam Joseph are part of the shooting team, accompanied by coaches Ghandi and Junaid Ali.

In swimming, Ahmed Durrani and Jahan Ara, along with team official Ahmed Ali Khan will participate in the event.

Haji Muhammad Shafiq has been named as Chief de Mission while Javaid Lodhi will be deputy chief de mission. Zainab Shaukat and Dr Misaq Rizvi have been named as admin officials.

In the Tokyo Olympics, Pakistan failed to win any medals, but this time there are possibilities of winning a medal in the shooting event and javelin competition.

In the first phase, the shooting team departs on July 19, followed by swimmers and officials on July 22, while the athletics team will depart on July 24.