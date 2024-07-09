Pakistan contingent for Paris Olympics 2024 finalised

LAHORE – An 18-member Pakistani contingent including seven athletes will participate in three games of upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 on July 26.
Authorities are yet to decide between ace javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and shooting champion Kashmala Tariq to lead the national team in the opening ceremony of the mega event.
Arshad Nadeem and Faiqa Riaz will be participating in games as athletics along with coaches Salman Akbar Butt and Dr. Ali Bajwa.
Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Kashmala Tariq, and Gulfam Joseph are part of the shooting team, accompanied by coaches Ghandi and Junaid Ali.
In swimming, Ahmed Durrani and Jahan Ara, along with team official Ahmed Ali Khan will participate in the event.
Haji Muhammad Shafiq has been named as Chief de Mission while Javaid Lodhi will be deputy chief de mission. Zainab Shaukat and Dr Misaq Rizvi have been named as admin officials.
In the Tokyo Olympics, Pakistan failed to win any medals, but this time there are possibilities of winning a medal in the shooting event and javelin competition.
In the first phase, the shooting team departs on July 19, followed by swimmers and officials on July 22, while the athletics team will depart on July 24.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.45 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350.25 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal increased to 75.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|294.45
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.25
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.30
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.25
|205.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.65
|916.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.4
|26.7
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
