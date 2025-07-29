Rajab Butt breaks silence after Leaked Video with TikToker Zara Malik goes Viral

Controversial social media star Rajab Butt continues to remain in bad light and now several clip of YouTuber along with his friends and an alleged video with a female TikTok star surfaced online.

Several clips of Rajab with his buddies, including Haider Shah, Maan Dogar, and Shazi leaked online, show these men nude and in compromising positions. These clips were all over the internet, fueling a firestorm of public outrage.

Butt and his friends claim they were hacked, saying their private data was stolen and leaked. But the internet isn’t buying it many believe the leak came from someone within their own trusted circle.

Another scandal also grabbed everyone’s attention as Rajab Butt’s alleged affair with TikToker Zara Malik is now under intense spotlight. Rumors suggest the two are living together in UAE. Videos of Rajab and Zara attending events together, twinning dresse, added fuel to the fire.

From leaked nudes to alleged cheating, the drama surrounding Rajab Butt has taken social media by storm.

NOTE: The authenticity of Rajab Butt’s clip with a female TikToker remains unknown, as some users called it AI-generated to defame the YouTube star.

Earliet this month, unidentified gunmen fired bullets at Butt’s house in Lahore’s Chung area. The attackers, riding a motorcycle, unleashed fire and vanished into the dark — leaving the public stunned.

Luckily, no one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. Police are combing through CCTV footage and vow to catch the culprits.

This dramatic turn comes amid rising tensions around Rajab Butt, who’s already under fire for his “295” perfume scandal and religious controversies. The influencer had earlier fled Pakistan following death threats and attack has only deepened the mystery surrounding him.