‘Rs4 Lac for Scooter?’ Honda ICON e leaves Pakistani buyers wondering ‘Is it worth it?’

Atlas Honda officially rolled into EV scooty game, with the launch of its first-ever electric ride ICON e: and the average looks with huge price which has everyone talking.

With a staggering price tag of Rs419,900, the Honda EV ICON e left many consumers stunned, especially given the fierce competition from low-cost Chinese rivals.

For some, Honda is not just selling a scooter, it’s promising cutting-edge technology, international-grade engineering, and the reliability of a globally trusted brand. While auto giant kept full local specs under wraps, the model already launched in Indonesia last year, boasts a sleek design, a top speed of 55 km/h, a digital meter cluster, and a modern lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of up to 53 km on a single charge.

Honda EV Scooty in Pakistan

The scooter also features a USB charger, LED lighting, and 26 liters of under-seat storage, making it a tech-packed urban ride. But with a charging time of over 7 hours and a price higher than many entry-level motorcycles, many are questioning whether Pakistan is ready for such a leap.

The ICON e: may be here to compete with some local and Chinese brand, the company already stays ahead with other brands in petrol bike.