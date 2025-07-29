Gujranwala couple killed for honour near China Port in Karachi

KARACHI – A couple hailing from a village of Gujranwala city of Punjab were allegedly killed for honour in China Port area of Karachi’s Clifton.

Police said the identification process of the man and woman found dead last night has been completed, adding that the victims were identified as Sajid Masih and Sana Asif. Both are believed to be between 30 and 35 years old.

Initial investigations revealed that the couple had left their homes on July 15 intending to marry. On July 17, Sana’s brother, Waqas, lodged a kidnapping case at Tatlay Aali Police Station in Gujranwala, naming Sajid and four others.

DIG Raza stated that Karachi police are in close coordination with Gujranwala police, and Waqas has been taken into custody for interrogation. If required, a Karachi police team may visit Gujranwala to further investigate the matter.

The police also noted that no family members have come forward regarding the deaths, so a case will be registered under state prosecution.

Early findings suggest that a close relative may be involved in the killings.

A day earlier, the victims’ bodies, bearing signs of torture, were recovered near the Clifton China Port. Boat Basin Police confirmed both were shot dead, with two 9mm bullet casings found near the scene.