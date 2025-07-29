PIA to restore grounded plane at Lahore’s Chauburji Chowk ahead of Independence Day

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the restoration of the iconic grounded aircraft located at Lahore’s Chauburji Chowk.

The refurbishment project, which also includes the adjacent planetarium, has officially begun and is scheduled to be completed by August 14 in time for Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The aircraft, grounded since the 1980s, had lost much of its original charm over the decades, particularly during the construction of the nearby Orange Line Metro Track when a thick layer of dust settled over it.

Under the supervision of PIA’s Deputy General Manager of Marketing, Athar Hassan Awan, the project will see the aircraft receive a fresh coat of paint, new seating, and full interior restoration.

The cockpit will also be returned to its original condition to captivate young visitors.

The adjacent planetarium will be revitalized as well, with daily shows focusing on stars, the moon, and other celestial phenomena, specially designed for children.

In a symbolic move to rebrand and reconnect with the public following the restoration of flight operations to Europe and the UK, PIA is using this initiative to boost its image and engage with the community.

Ticket Price to Visit Grounded PIA Plane

Ticket prices for the aircraft and planetarium tour have been set at Rs100 for children and Rs. 150 for adults.

The newly refurbished site will be open to the public on August 14, offering families and children a chance to explore aviation and space in a fun, educational environment.

This project follows similar restoration efforts in Karachi and will soon be replicated in Peshawar, where another grounded aircraft is planned to be restored to its original condition.