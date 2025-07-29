Electricity prices likely to drop by Rs1.75 per unit across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – A reduction of Rs 1.75 per unit in electricity tariffs is expected for consumers across Pakistan, according to a new petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA).

The petition has been submitted to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) under the head of quarterly adjustment for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25.

If approved, the relief will amount to over Rs53.39 billion for electricity users nationwide.

This quarterly adjustment will apply to all government-owned distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric.

NEPRA is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the CPPA’s petition on August 4.

Further relief may also be granted for the upcoming months. If adjustments are approved for September, October, and November, consumers could receive additional relief of up to Rs2.10 per unit during those months.

The final decision regarding the proposed tariff reduction will be made by NEPRA following the hearing.

Meanwhile, a major relief is expected in Petrol, and Diesel Rates from August 1, 2025.

As per information, the federal government is likely to cut petrol prices by Rs6-7 per liter, while diesel may go down by Rs. 1-2 per liter. If these cuts are approved, petrol would fall to Rs265-266 per liter and diesel at Rs. 282 per liter.

As of July 2025, petrol rate stands at Rs. 272.15, diesel at Rs284.35. Petrol prices also had enough fiscal space to slash fuel prices in upcoming review amid lowering inflation and improving economic indicators.

Pakistanis are bearing brunt on fuel prices which continue to climb since June 1, when petrol was priced at around 250 per liter. Since then, petrol has jumped by a staggering Rs. 18-20 per liter.

Public anticipation is growing, with many hoping this predicted price drop becomes reality. If approved, the cut could offer desperately needed breathing room for millions already struggling with the high cost of living.