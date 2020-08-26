Usman Dar urges youth to apply for loan under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme
Share
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar urged youth to apply for loan under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme; an initiative launched under umbrella of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme today (Wednesday).
During a press conference in Islamabad, Usman Dar said government under an ambitious plan allocated hundred billion rupees to give loan to youth having the requisite business plans and skills.
He said the scheme has huge potential to enhance business activities in the country and create employment opportunities as well. Dar said 25% share of the loans is reserved for women entrepreneurs.
So far 56, 812 online applications, from across Pakistan, have been received to partner banks through www.KamyabJawan.gov.pk.
- Pakistan rejects Indian “Charge Sheet” designed to divert ...11:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Faisal Edhi escapes drowning near Karachi’s Sea View during rescue ...10:47 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Peshawar BRT bus catches fire near Hayatabad — Video10:20 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- First wife’s permission mandatory for second marriage, rules ...08:52 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Inclusive political settlement only way forward for peace in ...08:26 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Momina Mustehsan, Aima Baig giving us major best friend goals in ...03:50 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Sajal Aly, Bushra Ansari played an important role in my marriage to ...02:33 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- Bold & Beautiful: Esra Bilgic suits up in recent Instagram post01:51 PM | 26 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020