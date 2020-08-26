Usman Dar urges youth to apply for loan under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme 

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar urged youth to apply for loan under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme; an initiative launched under umbrella of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme today (Wednesday).

During a press conference in Islamabad, Usman Dar said government under an ambitious plan allocated hundred billion rupees to give loan to youth having the requisite business plans and skills.

He said the scheme has huge potential to enhance business activities in the country and create employment opportunities as well. Dar said 25% share of the loans is reserved for women entrepreneurs.

So far 56, 812 online applications, from across Pakistan, have been received to partner banks through www.KamyabJawan.gov.pk.