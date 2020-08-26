Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar post pictures with son on one year anniversary
The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived: we get to feast our eyes on Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar’s adorable baby Mustafa, thanks to a stunning Instagram photo posted by the lovebirds on their one year anniversary.
The couple shared an aww-worthy family portrait, accompanied by heartfelt captions.
Hamza quoted a verse from the Holy Quran that talks about showering your significant other with love and care as his caption for his anniversary post.
"'And one of His signs is that He created for you spouses from among yourselves so that you may take comfort in them and he placed between you Love & Mercy. In this, there is surely evidence of Truth for those who ponder.' Quran 30:21.1st Anniversary❤ Thank you, Allah!" his post read.
Sharing a picture of their baby boy shying away from the camera, Naimal wrote, “Couldn’t be more grateful to Allah.”
Hamza and Naimal were blessed with their first child on July 30. The two tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in August 2019
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
