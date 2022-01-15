WATCH – Dr Aamir Liaquat loses his cool during live show
Share
Dr Aamir Liaquat, a Pakistani politician, anchorperson and religious figure, is infamous for his bizarre mix of religion and entertainment. He is often followed by controversies and scandals.
Lately, a girl tried to insult Aamir Liaquat and this resulted in the host losing his cool at BOL Entertainment’s BOL House programme.
The show Bol House has been garnering massive ratings and its popularity can be credited to various controversies attached to it, including the latest one.
In the aforemntioned video, a female candidate who wishes to participate in the programme talks to the host in a derogatory manner, which makes him furious. However, the girl continues to laugh sarcastically, which makes Aamir more furious.
The second promo of the fifth episode of the programme ‘BOL House’ has been released on the official YouTube channel of BOL Network which will be aired tonight at 10:05 on BOL Entertainment.
Mishi Khan lashes out at Dr Aamir Liaquat over ... 04:20 PM | 7 Jan, 2022
Pakistani politician Dr Aamir Liaquat's recent peculiar action has hit a nerve among the masses as his bizarre mix of ...
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
-
- Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain06:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- NCOC to meet on Monday with focus on schools amid upward Covid-19 ...06:23 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
-
- Indian man breaks into tears as he gets just ONE vote despite having ...05:25 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
-
- 'To Be Honest': Tabish Hashmi bids farewell to his comedy show04:50 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Aima Baig wins internet for stopping concert midway to check on ...04:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021